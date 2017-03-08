International Women’s Day: London Abused Women’s Centre to release prostitution legislation report

The achievements of women past and present will be celebrated Wednesday for International Women’s Day.

As people pay tribute to the contributions of women in all aspects of life, the London Abused Women’s Centre is preparing to release the results of its research project on prostitution legislation.

There are many ways for women to mark the occasion including wearing red to show solidarity, taking the day off from work and housework, donating to a women’s charity of choice, or not spending money in hopes of showing the economic strength and impact of women in society.

Kate Graham, director of Community and Economic Innovation at the City of London, kicked off International Women’s Week by speaking at the Women Who Inspire event downtown, organized by Women and Politics.

“One of the things that came up in the discussion was that sometimes to get women involved, sometimes it does require a little bit of extra encouragement so the campaign is about asking women to run for office, but it can also mean encouraging a woman to seek leadership positions, encouraging a woman to speak up on a issue that matters in the community,” said Graham.

She feels the best version of London is one where every single resident has an opportunity to contribute.

“You know, a young mother that cares about a transit system, for example, that perspective is absolutely vital as we move forward on designing transit plans or plans on any other issues, so it’s really all about making sure that we appreciate that hearing from women is important on everything that we do, and taking the appropriate efforts to making sure that happens,” Graham said.

Given that Canada’s theme for this year’s edition for International Women’s Day is Equality Matters, the London Abused Women’s Centre chose Wednesday to release the key findings and recommendations of their research report into prostitution legislation.

The organization has been gathering research since June 2015 on the three most prevalent approaches to prostitution legislation: the Nordic Model, decriminalization and legalization.

The LAWC believes prostitution is a women’s equality and human rights issue, and has previously supported the Nordic model. It decriminalizes prostituted women, criminalizes sex purchasers, and mandates robust funding for services for women to exit the sex industry.

The research will be released at 11 a.m. Wednesday online here.