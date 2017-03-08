Strong winds to whip through GTA; minor property damage possible

Don’t be surprised if you find your garbage bin in your neighbour’s yard when you get home.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the GTA and surrounding areas regarding strong winds which will develop Wednesday afternoon.

Southwesterly winds of 50 km/h to 80 km/h are possible, which may cause some minor property damage.

There is the possibility of tree limbs coming down, as well as local power outages.

Driving may become difficult at times due to the strong winds, which are expected to diminish early in the evening.

Just last week, strong winds almost brought down a home under construction in Leslieville.

No one was injured, but the home will have to be torn down.