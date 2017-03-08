Crime
March 8, 2017 12:33 am
Updated: March 8, 2017 12:36 am

Two people found dead at southeast Calgary auto repair shop

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate after two people were found dead at a southeast Calgary auto repair shop Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Calgary police are investigating after two people were found dead at a southeast business.

On Tuesday night, police tape surrounded A Trend Auto Service, located in the 1900 block of 35 Street S.E. Officers were called to the business at around 7:30 p.m.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Investigators are calling the deaths suspicious but said they do not believe there is a risk to the public.

With files from Janet Lore.

