Calgary police are investigating after two people were found dead at a southeast business.

On Tuesday night, police tape surrounded A Trend Auto Service, located in the 1900 block of 35 Street S.E. Officers were called to the business at around 7:30 p.m.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Investigators are calling the deaths suspicious but said they do not believe there is a risk to the public.

WATCH:Two people found dead at southeast Calgary auto repair shop. Details on Global News at 11 with @DollJayme #yyc pic.twitter.com/maITlzsopF — Global Calgary (@GlobalCalgary) March 8, 2017

With files from Janet Lore.