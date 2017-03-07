Consistent inconsistencies: Comparing vet prices around Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — As a private service, veterinarians can charge whatever they need to for the services they provide in Manitoba, which means prices can vary widely depending on where you shop around Winnipeg.

Global News called more than ten vets in and around Winnipeg, asking how much it would cost to have a nine-month old Golden Retriever neutered.

RELATED: Winnipeg woman drives to Saskatoon, pays $3K for her dog’s eye surgery

The cheapest option was just outside the city, with a cost of $168 for a standard procedure, with basic pain medication, and no intravenous fluids.

Inside the city, prices varied from $200 to $300, which includes pain medication, and an option to add IV fluids at an additional cost of around $50.

At least three vets in Winnipeg quoted a price of more than $400 to have a Golden Retriever neutered, suggesting blood work needed to be done before any treatment could begin.

Executive Director of the Manitoba Veterinary Medical Association, Andrea Lear, said the price of rent is just one of many contributing factors to the price difference.

“You look at the cost of rent in Winnipeg versus the cost of somewhere else if you were leasing a building, there’s costs that ae just different,” Lear said.

IV fluids and pain medication are also key contributes to price when it comes to vet services. Lear said some vets can use higher quality medications, or choose to use more than the other.

“You may not be comparing apples to apples.”

Legislation was recently passed which ensures there is full disclosure between vets and pet owners, so all medical fees are discussed before treatment begins.

Lear said as long the vets are privately funded, there won’t be any changes to the pricing system.