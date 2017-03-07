Saskatoon Police Service proposes fee hike for false alarms

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking city council to raise the fee when officers respond to false alarms.

The current fee is $75, which officials said is equal to the lowest fee charged by other forces.

SPS wants the fee raised to $100 starting on Jan. 1, 2018.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Police Service look to change entrance exam to diversify workforce

Officials believe by increasing the fee, it would serve as a further deterrent for security alarm customers from having false alarms and allow officers to spend more time on other duties.

On average, officers have responded to 2,100 false alarms each year over the past five years.

SPS officials said if the fee hike does not result in fewer false alarm calls, there would be an increase in revenue of around $50,000 yearly.

False alarm fee rates have not increased since 2006.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police finding unique ways to deal with auto theft

If the board of police commissioners agrees with the proposal at its meeting this Thursday, it will then be sent to city council for consideration.