Saskatoon Police look to change entrance exam to diversify workforce

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is working to diversify the force to meet and exceed standards set out by the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC). But in order to do so they’ll have to change the entrance exam.

Based on the population of Saskatoon the SHRC suggests a workplace should have the following representation in 2016:

Aboriginal People: 14%

Visible Minority Group: 11%

Persons with Disabilities: 12.4%

Women in Underrepresented Occupations: 46%

According to a report by the SPS, none of these recommendations have been met in 2016:

Aboriginal People: 11.1%

Visible Minority Group: 4.7%

Persons with Disabilities: 4.8%

Women in Underrepresented Occupations: 33.2%

The SPS has been working towards the Employment Equity Plan since 2002. The overall change in percentage of equity group members has increased from 33.42% in 2002 to 53.86% in 2016.

Chief Clive Weighill identified the SIGMA entrance exam as the main barrier to entry for indigenous people and new Canadians. In order to reach the SHRC goals, the SPS has tasked the planning and research section to investigate how the exam can be adjusted.

“We found it’s a barrier for hiring indigenous and new Canadians,” said Weighill.

“We still want some type of written exam. We want to make sure that the candidates can problem solve and have the education level of understanding and writing that we need for a police officer,” he added.

The only section where Weighill said police won’t be able to reach commission standards is with persons with disabilities.

“Front line officers have to be physically fit, they have to have everything at their disposal. Full sight, full hearing and full physical capabilities.”

Saskatoon Police Service 2020 Target Goals:

Aboriginal People: 16%

Visible Minority Group: 8%

Persons with Disabilities: “continue to increase where positions allow”

Women in Underrepresented Occupations: 47%