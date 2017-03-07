Winter storm forces road and school closures across Manitoba

The winter storm that has enveloped the province is making for some harsh conditions early Tuesday morning and has closed highways and schools across Manitoba.

Blizzards, ice, and freezing rain have left many highways, including Highway 1 between Highway 21 and 5, closed on Tuesday morning. That means the busiest route in or out of Brandon is shut down until further notice.

Other road closures include:

Highway 2 from Highway 10 to Highway 13

Highway 16 from the Saskatchewan border to just before Portage la Prairie

Highway 45 near Russell

Highway 5 from Grandview to Highway 582

Highway 20 from Highway 5 to Highway 269

Highway 10 from Highway 5 to Cowan

Highway 75 is open, but most of the roads west of it are closed.

You can find an updated list of other road closures and conditions here.

Schools across Manitoba are also cancelling classes on Tuesday.

Brandon School Division will not be operating buses outside of the city and Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed

Southwest Horizon School Division (every school in the division closed)

Fort la Bosse School Division (every school in the division closed

Rolling River School Division (every school in the division closed)

Turtle Mountain School Division (every school in the division closed)

Park West School Division (every school in the division closed)

Currently, many areas of Manitoba are still under a Blizzard or Winter Storm Warning.

Parts of the province received as many as 40cm of snowfall overnight Monday, but the winter conditions are expected to slow Tuesday night.