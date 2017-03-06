Blizzard closes Highway 1, 16 in western Manitoba

Snow, freezing rain and wind are coming together to create treacherous conditions on roads in western Manitoba.

As of 6 p.m. Monday several roads in the region have been closed including Highway 1 between Highway 21 and 5. This means the major route is closed in and out of Brandon. Highway 2 from Highway 10 to Highways 13 is also closed.

Hwy#1 between Brandon & Virden MB west bound shut down due to accident and zero vision. #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/8OslZKRgJ4 — Sean Schofer (@SeanSchofer) March 6, 2017

Highway 16 is closed from the Saskatchewan border to just before Portage la Prairie. Highways 45 around Russell is also shut down. That community is ready to take in any stranded travellers.

“We are prepared,” said Brent Havelange, a councillor in the RM of Russell Binscarth. “We work to accommodate any sort of issues. In the past there was an event worse than this and we were able to help out a lot of people.”

The latest road conditions can be found on the province’s website here.

The storm is expected to bring around 10-25 centimetres of snow to western Manitoba with wind gusts up to 80 km/h.

#mbstorm Brandon. ..Claire Ave…this actually looks better than it is the camera cuts through the bkowing snow pic.twitter.com/JFBpzlrMca — KATHY HENRY (@KITKATHEN) March 6, 2017

Environment Canada said reduced visibility is expected to make travel extremely hazardous.

Conditions are expected to improve on Wednesday.