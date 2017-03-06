Blizzard
March 6, 2017 7:15 pm
Updated: March 6, 2017 7:21 pm

Blizzard closes Highway 1, 16 in western Manitoba

By Sr. Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Visibility is reduced on Highway 16 south of Russell.

Mitch Rosset / Global News
Snow, freezing rain and wind are coming together to create treacherous conditions on roads in western Manitoba.

As of 6 p.m. Monday several roads in the region have been closed including Highway 1 between Highway 21 and 5. This means the major route is closed in and out of Brandon. Highway 2 from Highway 10 to Highways 13 is also closed.

Highway 16 is closed from the Saskatchewan border to just before Portage la Prairie. Highways 45 around Russell is also shut down. That community is ready to take in any stranded travellers.

Blizzard conditions in Russell, Manitoba on Monday afternoon.

Mitch Rosset / Global News

“We are prepared,” said Brent Havelange, a councillor in the RM of Russell Binscarth. “We work to accommodate any sort of issues. In the past there was an event worse than this and we were able to help out a lot of people.”

The latest road conditions can be found on the province’s website here.

A semi pulls over in Russell, Manitoba on Monday.

Mitch Rosset / Global News

The storm is expected to bring around 10-25 centimetres of snow to western Manitoba with wind gusts up to 80 km/h.

Environment Canada said reduced visibility is expected to make travel extremely hazardous.

Conditions are expected to improve on Wednesday.
