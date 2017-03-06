Manitoba Bisons off to nationals in men’s basketball

WINNIPEG – After bringing home a silver medal from the Canada West Final Four over the weekend, the Manitoba Bisons men’s basketball team is now preparing to head to the national championship for the first time in more than three decades.

The Herd are seeded sixth out of the eight teams who qualified. Their first game is on Thursday against third seeded McGill with the winner to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

The Bisons held their final practice on home court on Monday before they fly out to Halifax, NS on Tuesday. It’s the school’s seventh appearance at the national championship in men’s basketball, but first since way back in 1985.

“Many who have come before us, they’re excited about it.” said Bisons men’s basketball coach Kirby Schepp. “But what I think is even more special is what it means to these guys, especially our senior guys. Our guys who are done after this year. To get that experience and hopefully play well when we get there, that’s really going to be a special moment.”

For the four seniors on Manitoba this will be their last chance to wear a Bisons uniform, looking to bring home just the school’s second ever national title in men’s basketball.

“Our goal was to get to Halifax at first.” said senior guard AJ Basi. “Obviously not going to take it for granted but it’s a lot of guys last ride. This is like our last week together so we want to make the most of it and we’re all focused on that first game on Thursday against McGill.”

Manitoba qualified for nationals with a 74-72 win over the Calgary Dinos in the Canada West Final Four semifinals. The next night they lost the gold medal game to the Alberta Golden Bears 92-73 and Schepp admitted they weren’t at their best in the final after celebrating their berth in nationals.

“Our goal all year has been to get to Halifax.” Schepp said. “So we got to Halifax and the Canada West championship game was kind of an after thought, right, and we didn’t perform real well there.”

Carleton, Ryerson, Saint Mary’s, Dalhousie, Alberta and Calgary also qualified for the national championship.

The University of Manitoba’s only national title in men’s basketball was back in 1976.

