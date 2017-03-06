Report shows deaths, critical incidents of patients in care: Manitoba Health

WINNIPEG — From a resident pulling out feeding tubes of another patient, to a client released from a mental care centre, only to take their own life four days later.

These are just a few of the cases mentioned in Manitoba Health’s latest critical incident report.

Between January 1, 2016 and March 31, 2016, there were 38 critical incidents in the province. Ten of those were deaths.

The numbers come from a quarterly report that compiles all critical incidents involving patients in care.

The report doesn’t name the health care facilities where the incidents and deaths happened and provides very few details.

In one case, a personal care home resident died after another resident pulled out their feeding tube.

In another incident, a patient was found dead with their head and neck up against the side rail, and chin on the middle bar of the upper half side. A medical examiner concluded the immediate cause of death was due to complications of severe dementia.

In Manitoba, there’s legislation that requires regional health authorities and provincial health organizations to report and investigate critical incidents, Laurie Thompson, executive director of the Manitoba Institute for Patient Safety, said.

“With the main purpose being to learn from the circumstances surrounding the incident so they can try and prevent that kind of incident from occurring in the future,” she said.

In 2015 there were 180 critical incidents in Manitoba including 37 deaths.