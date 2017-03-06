Skyxe Saskatoon Airport named best in North America

Skyxe Saskatoon Airport continues to collect awards.

The facility was named the best airport in North America in 2016 by Airport Council International (ACI) in the under two-million passenger category.

“After receiving the 2015 ACI award for most improved airport in North America, Skyxe has continued to focus on guests,” Stephen Maybury, president and CEO of the Saskatoon Airport Authority (SAA), said in a release.

“Along with our airport partners, we are dedicated to provide our guests with an outstanding level of service quality and are pleased to be acknowledged as the best airport in North America in 2016.”

SAA officials said they will continue to work on improving scores in key areas such as parking and value-added terminal services.

The airport was also ranked first in Canada for on-time performance for a second consecutive year.

Maybury said passengers have a stated departure time and they work hard to ensure flights leave on time.

“We work collaboratively with all our partners to facilitate efficient operations and contribute to a positive experience at our airport,” Maybury said.

On-time performance measures how often flights leave within 15 minutes of the scheduled departure time.

The airport handled 1.45 million passengers in 2016, its second busiest year on record.

SAA changed the branding of the airport to Skyxe in September 2016, while the airport building is still named John G. Diefenbaker International Airport.

Officials said the new airport branding covers the operating company that runs the airport grounds and facilities.