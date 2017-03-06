RCMP commissioner Bob Paulson to retire in June
Canada’s top Mountie is getting set to retire, ending a 32-year career in the force to focus on his family.
Bob Paulson confirmed the news in a message sent to staff on Monday morning, according to multiple reports.
He has served as RCMP commissioner for five years. His last day on the job will be June 30.
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale confirmed the news and offered his thanks to Paulson Monday morning.
Over the last few years, Paulson’s main focus has been on addressing systemic harassment and sexual misconduct in the RCMP. His message on Monday reportedly addressed those efforts, saying they must continue.
He also pledged that the force will continue to focus on its mental health strategy, and pointed to safety and training questions arising from the murder of Mounties in Moncton in 2014.
The tough list of issues will land on his successor’s desk and make for what Paulson calls a busy and challenging spring.
-With files from the Canadian Press
