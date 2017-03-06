Saint John police say no charges contemplated in NB hockey brawl, league looking into suspension

Saint John Police say they are not anticipating any charges will be laid after a brawl at a New Brunswick Junior Hockey League (NBJHL) playoff game.

The video of the NBJHL game has gone viral after a player is seen jumping the glass and fighting with a spectator. By Sunday, the video had already been seen nearly 100,000 times.

The president of the league said the incident is still being reviewed but a decision regarding any suspensions should be made soon.

The incident happened Saturday night during a semi-final playoff game between the Southern Sting and Grand Lake Moose, at the Lord Beaverbrook Rink in Saint John.

Sgt. Charles Breen with Saint John Police said in an email to Global News Monday no one had come forward to lay a complaint of assault. He said no charges are being “contemplated” as a result.

Breen added the incident started while some players were in the penalty box.

“[They] got into an argument with fans who were taunting them,” he said. “There was beer poured on the players and objects thrown and a fight then ensued between the players and the fans.”

He said officers intervened to break up the fights and stayed on scene until the game ended. Once the game was over, Breen said both teams “safely and quietly exited the rink.”

NBJHL president Sheldon Hay said he first heard about the incident Sunday morning on social media and after he received dozens of emails.

He said he’s “obviously disappointed” with the whole situation, and said no one ever wants to see something like that happen.

“In the whole situation, the specific person, I mean it gets to the heat of the moment, things get escalated, it’s playoff hockey,” Hay said. “It’s unfortunate.

“It hasn’t happened in the 10 years I’ve been involved in the league, ever.”

He said security protocol was being followed at the game, and said the league is currently looking into suspensions.

“We are looking at all the facts, the referees report, dealing with Hockey New Brunswick, ya know, they’re helping out as well,” Hay said.

The incident is something he said isn’t being “taken lightly.”

“It needs to be handled professionally, and appropriately and promptly,” Hay said.

Hay told Global News the league reached out to players. He said they were “overwhelmed by all the media.”

“We’ve talked to our team owners and … they’ve sat down with their players and you know, explained to them the situation,” Hay said.

He said the decision will be made tonight and said he hopes people realize it was only two minutes of the game and said he hopes an important lesson is learned going forward.

“The decision will be done tonight and people will be informed.” He said the team will be emailing the news.

In an email statement from Hockey New Brunswick, executive director Nic Jansen said the NBJHL’s discipline committee is reviewing the incident and “gathering all necessary information.”

According to Hay, security will also need to be tightened when it comes to playoff hockey as there are more people in attendance and emotions “run high” during this part of the season.

“We have to learn from it and hopefully, you know, we’ll have a positive spin off it in the end,” Hay said.