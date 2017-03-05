Diesel spill detected at fish farm off coast of northern Vancouver Island

Clean-up crews are responding to a diesel spill off the north coast of Vancouver Island.

The spill occurred at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at an Atlantic salmon fish farm located in Echo Bay, about 70 kilometres east of Port Hardy, Canadian Coast Guard said.

According to authorities, between 900 and 1,000 litres of biodiesel fuel overflowed into the water because the facility operator left a fuel transfer pump turned on overnight.

Most of the spill is confined to the fish pens, and staff are using absorbent pads to attempt to clean up the fuel.

The Coast Guard, along with the Ministry of Environment and Western Canadian Marine Response Corporation, are responding to the spill.