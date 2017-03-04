Woman found unresponsive on Mistawasis First Nation dies
Saskatchewan RCMP have launched an investigation into the death of a 28-year-old woman, who was found on Mistawasis First Nation.
At around 4:40 a.m. CT Friday, police were called to a complaint of an unresponsive 28-year-old woman at a residence on the reserve.
The woman was taken to hospital in Shellbrook where she was pronounced deceased. Her name has not been released.
Shellbrook RCMP officials said an autopsy is scheduled to take place Monday in Saskatoon.
The RCMP major crime unit north continues to investigate with assistance of the forensic identification section and the office of the chief coroner.
Mistawasis First Nation is approximately 115 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
