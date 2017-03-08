Danny Ledoux charged after unresponsive woman found on Mistawasis First Nation

Danny Ledoux, 30, has been charged as a result of a Saskatchewan RCMP investigation into Cindy Joseph’s death last week.

On March 3, police were called to a complaint of an unresponsive 28-year-old woman at a residence on Mistawasis First Nation.

Joseph, of Ahtahkakoop First Nation, was taken to hospital in Shellbrook and pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Woman found unresponsive on Mistawasis First Nation dies

RCMP officials said the accused and deceased were known to each other.

Ledoux, of Mistawasis First Nation, is facing one count of second-degree murder. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Thursday morning.

Mistawasis First Nation is approximately 115 kilometres north of Saskatoon.