Subway service on Line 4 suspended this weekend in Toronto
Subway service on the TTC along Line 4 will be suspended this weekend due to maintenance.
The line will be closed from Sheppard-Yonge Station to Don Mills station and will reopen Monday at 6 a.m. for the morning rush.
Shuttle buses will be stopping at all stations along the line during the suspension.
All stations will also be open to sell fares.
“While the TTC does much of its subway maintenance work at the conclusion of service each night, it continues to require weekend closures to complete important state-of-good-repair work, like replacing track and maintaining switches. One weekend of work during a closure is equivalent to about five weeks of nightly work.”
Read more: TTC ridership among kids doubles after introduction of free fares
Future subway closures scheduled are:
March 18-19 – Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: Kennedy to Warden for track and switch work
April 1-2 – Line 1 Yonge-University: King to St Andrew stations for track work
April 8-9 – Line 1 Yonge-University: Downsview to St George stations for ATC signal work
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.