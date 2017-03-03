Manitoba man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to double shooting

Manitoba RCMP have made an arrest in connection to a double homicide case in a small Manitoba community this week.

Jason Andrew Bruyere, 26, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Two men, aged 35 and 43, were found dead inside a home in St. Georges, Man. early Tuesday morning.

The Reeve of the town, Raymond Garand, identified the victims as Steven Chevrefils and Jody Brown.

Bruyere, from Fort Alexander, Man. is also charged with numerous weapons-related charges.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Winnipeg Friday.

St. Georges is located around 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg,