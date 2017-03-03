University of Moncton says it’s making progress battling malicious emails

Officials at the University of Moncton say they are making progress in intercepting malicious emails targeting a female student that have been sent to students and staff.

READ MORE: More malicious messages targeting female Moncton university student sent to school emails

They say as many as eight emails were received this week – a ninth was sent late Thursday and was quickly deleted from the server.

The series of mass emails, some of which contained naked photos of a female student and a threat toward the university, started arriving Saturday.

The school says it has been able to block about 2,000 emails in all.

University president Raymond Theberge calls the attacks cyber-terrorism, but says the school won’t shut down its email server because that would be letting the perpetrator win.

Officials say an ongoing investigation has determined that this is a matter of identity theft, but that data and the personal information of students and staff are secure.