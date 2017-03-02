Team Laycock seeking new second after departure of Colton Flasch

They’re not competing in the Brier this year but Steven Laycock’s Saskatoon-based curling squad is still making headlines. The team announced Thursday that second Colton Flasch is leaving the fold with ten months left until the 2018 Olympic trials.

Flasch has been a member of the team for the past six years, helping it win three straight provincial men’s tankard titles from 2014-16 and a bronze medal at the Tim Horton’s Brier in 2015. In a statement posted on social media Team Laycock says the Biggar, Saskatchewan native is stepping away due to a desire to revive his love of the game and spend more time with friends and family.

“He wasn’t feeling the love for the game and the passion that he needed to compete at the highest level anymore and he just needed a change, and so we totally respect that and encourage him in what he needs to do,” third Kirk Muyres said in an interview with Global News. “We’re sad to see him go for sure, he’s one of our best friends, but like I said if you’re not loving it any more there’s no point in being there.”

The Nutana Curling Club foursome — which also includes lead Dallan Muyres — failed to qualify for its fourth consecutive Brier this year after a loss in the provincial final. Even if they had qualified, Kirk Muyres thinks Flasch would have made the same decision.

“It might be just putting a bandaid on whatever he’s feeling (if we had). It’s probably one of the best things for us not to be there this week so he can really figure out what he wants and what the team wants.”

A search for a replacement for Flasch is already underway, but with many of the top players in Canada getting ready to compete in the Brier, it may take some time to find one. Team Laycock still has three events left on its schedule this season and according to Muyres, Flasch is open to staying on board for those events or until a new team member is selected, adding that there are no hard feelings over the split.

“Flasch is totally committed to the team for the rest of the season if it makes sense. It’s one of the best breakups one could have, so we’re sitting in a pretty good position to figure out what makes sense for us going forward.”