Taxpayers federation urges creation of heritage fund in Saskatchewan

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says Saskatchewan needs a heritage fund to set aside money from the next boom and to soften the next bust.

The idea would be to save some of the cash from non-renewable resources for the future and use returns on the investment as income.

The taxpayers federation says all non-renewable resource revenues in excess of $1.5 billion each year should be used to pay down debt and when the debt is paid, the money should go into a heritage fund.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall talked in 2012 about a heritage fund, but he said it would only happen once the debt was fully paid.

Todd MacKay, prairie director for the taxpayers federation, says this plan is different because it sets a specific target for payments, instead of leaving that to the government’s whim.

MacKay says it sounds crazy to talk about a heritage fund when Saskatchewan has a $1.2-billion deficit, but he adds a plan is needed so that the province is ready if finances improve.