Ontario Ombudsman nixes investigation into in camera London council meeting

London City Council has been spared from an investigation into a closed-door meeting last summer.

In a letter dated Wednesday, March 1, the Ontario Ombudsman’s office wrote to inform the City of London the body would not pursue an investigation into the in camera session that took place on July 26, 2016.

READ MORE: Ombudsman’s Office investigating complaint against city council

During the meeting, councillors spoke about relocating some city departments from Market Tower at Dundas Street and Richmond Street to new offices within Citi Plaza.

The complaint to Ombudsman Paul Dubé, which became public knowledge in November when his office informed London City Hall, also alleged a decision was made during the closed session.

Dubé’s office said within its March 1 letter it won’t be pursuing the matter at this time.

READ MORE: Ontario ombudsman clears London City Council over two closed meetings

This isn’t the first run-in London’s current crop of councillors has had with the Ontario ombudsman’s office.

Two complaints were filed in late July: the first alleged the city held a closed-door meeting to discuss the appointment of a new integrity commissioner, the second complaint focused on an in camera session held by councillors to talk about the integrity commissioner’s report into the affair between Mayor Matt Brown and former deputy mayor Maureen Cassidy.

The Ombudsman’s office released a report on Friday, Feb. 17 clearing London City Council of wrongdoing in regards to both complaints.