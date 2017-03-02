Vimy Park debate returns to London City Hall Thursday

City council will decide Thursday whether to move forward with renaming a local parkette in honour of Vimy Ridge, or send the issue back to staff for further study.

The Argyle Community Association is petitioning for a strip of land near the Hale Street and Trafalgar Street roundabout to be officially renamed after the First World War battle in honour of its 100th anniversary in April.

The land is already known locally as Vimy Ridge Park with benches, flagpoles and a small monument in place.

A city committee voted to have the proposal studied by staff as well as a competing idea from Coun. Bill Armstrong for Mildred Barons Park to be renamed for Vimy.

Shawn Lewis, the outreach chair for the Argyle Community Association, doesn’t agree with the criticism that the parkette area isn’t appropriate.

“When the Royal Canadian Legion and the Vimy Foundation of Canada support the project the way it is, who are these people to think that they know better as to what a veterans memorial should be,” said Lewis.

“Quite frankly, I think it’s arrogant and insulting.”

If full council agrees staff should study the options, a decision won’t be made in time for the 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge in April.