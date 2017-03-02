Tree crashes through man’s bathroom ceiling moments after he hits snooze button

Raymond Bowling appears to have made the right decision when he hit the snooze button on his alarm clock 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Had he risen to ready himself for work at that very moment, he could have been hurt by a tree that crashed through the bathroom ceiling amid storms surrounding his home in Austin, Ind.

Bowling, a father of a 15-year-old son, posted a photo of the tree to his Facebook account on Wednesday and said a higher power was watching out for him when he decided to doze off.

“If I had got up at that second, didn’t hit snooze and went to the bathroom, I would have been standing right in that spot brushing my teeth,” he told CBS News.

“It was like divine intervention.”

The tree crashed through his home as Austin, which is located about 125 kilometres outside Indianapolis, was under a “Severe Thunderstorm Warning” that was issued on Tuesday night.

It was still in effect as of Wednesday night.

Storms saw over 11,000 people lose electricity throughout central Indiana, according to ABC affiliate RTV6.