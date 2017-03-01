7-year-old loses bowling medal for wearing wrong pants. Then he got it back.

A seven-year-old Newfoundland boy and his bowling team will receive gold medals after they were stripped of a title because they wore the wrong pants.

Todd Powell went public with his anger over his son Grayson’s disqualification from a provincial tournament in St. John’s over the weekend.

He says he was told before the competition that black pants were required, but on short notice he was only able to find a pair of faded black jeans for the boy.

Powell says the kids were on the lanes waiting for their medals when he was informed that the team had been disqualified.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Youth Bowling Council initially stood by its decision, but has since apologized.

It says it can’t reverse its decision, but the team’s victory will be recognized at a special gold medal ceremony.