Canada West MVP leads Winnipeg Wesmen into final four

WINNIPEG — A year ago the University of Winnipeg Wesmen women’s basketball team didn’t even qualify for the playoffs and now they’re on the verge of a berth in the national championship for the first time in more than a decade. The Wesmen improved by 10 wins this season thanks in large part to the play of Antoinette Miller, who on Wednesday was chosen as the Canada West most valuable player.

“She’s such a great leader on and off the floor,” said head coach Tanya McKay. “She allows people around her to play better and she elevates their play and I think that’s probably what’s the biggest change in us.”

Miller remains humble even after taking home both the MVP honour as well as the conference’s defensive player of the year award.

“It means a lot and I’m glad I’m being recognized but I’m just out there playing my game,” Miller said. “Being first in assists. That’s just crazy. I didn’t even realize it. I’m just playing out there. I don’t understand. I just don’t.”

The five foot six inch guard averaged more than 18 points per game to lead the conference and she was also first in assists. It’s her fourth year of university eligibility but first year with the Wesmen. Miller started her post secondary career playing with the Saskatchewan Huskies. She then returned to her hometown of Phoenix before transferring to the U of W.

“I have three – fifth years and they adopted Ant (Antoinette),” McKay said. “She looked us up a year ago and we started chatting and we kept in touch. She was finishing her schooling down in Phoenix.”

“We were fortunate to recruit her. It was like yes, yeah we’d like you to come to our program,” said McKay.

“I remember playing here and I just feel like this was more for me,” said Miller.

Miller wasn’t the only member of the Wesmen recognized for the team’s remarkable turnaround. McKay was also voted the Canada West coach of the year for the first time after 21 seasons, and more than 400 wins with the University of Winnipeg.

Miller will now lead her new team back into her old stomping grounds as the Wesmen prepare for this weekend’s Canada West Final Four in Saskatoon. The Wesmen will face the Regina Cougars in the semifinals, and with two teams from the conference qualifying for this year’s nationals, a win would mean a trip to Victoria to compete for the Bronze Baby.

“It’s Ant’s time,” McKay said. “We call it Miller time.”

And they’ll be living the high life with a win on Friday.

WATCH: Canada West MVP leads Winnipeg Wesmen into final four