Winnipeg Wesmen headed to final four in women’s basketball

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Wesmen women’s basketball team qualified for the Canada West Final Four for the first time in a decade.

The Wesmen won the deciding game, as they crushed the Victoria Vikes 92-65 to take the best of three quarterfinal series two games to one.

Wesmen guard Antoinette Miller poured in a game high 31 points. She also had 10 rebounds to finish with the double-double. Faith Hezekiah had 17 points for the Wesmen in the win.

RELATED: Wesmen Men’s Basketball Team Eliminated

With the victory Winnipeg qualifies for the Canada West Final Four in women’s basketball for the first time since the 2006-07 season. The University of Saskatchewan will host next weekend’s event in Saskatoon.

Ranked seventh in the nation the Wesmen will face the Regina Cougars in the conference semifinals on Friday. The winner of the one game playoff will advance to the championship game on Saturday. The U of S Huskies will face the Alberta Pandas in the other semifinal game.

WATCH: Highlights – Game 3 Victoria vs Winnipeg