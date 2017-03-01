Boy climbs basketball hoop at U.S. college game to retrieve stuck ball

Here’s something you don’t hear every day: the biggest star at recent a U.S. college basketball game stands just a couple of feet tall, and is a few years away (to say the least) from even being able to attend college.

During a Mountain West Conference clash between Fresno State and Boise Tuesday night, the action came to a sudden and unusual halt after a shot by Boise State guard Justinian Jessup was deflected – and ended up getting stuck behind the backboard, wedged underneath the shot clock.

With four minutes left in the first half, multiple attempts were made to dislodge the ball, including trying to knock the ball free with a mop handle and even another basketball.

Then from the stands at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho came the hero of the night – a little boy, accompanied by an adult who helped hoist the helpful climber up onto the stanchions.

For several tense moments, a battle of boy vs. ball unfolds in front of the packed arena before the ball finally comes loose.

Accompanied by chants of “MVP! MVP!” the boy returned to his seat – and like all great sports moments, this one was accompanied by a classic play-by-play call.