Saskatoon police say missing Alta. woman Cheyenne Partridge may be in Quebec

Police announced Tuesday that Cheyenne Partridge is no longer believed to be in the Saskatoon area.

The 25-year-old woman was last seen in Edmonton in November 2016.

Through investigation, police believed she may have travelled to Saskatoon but now believe she may be in Quebec.

READ MORE: New tool for families of those living with dementia who wander

The Edmonton woman is described as being of indigenous descent, five-foot four, approximately 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300, Edmonton police at 780-423-5467 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.