Saskatoon police say missing Alta. woman Cheyenne Partridge may be in Quebec

The Saskatoon Police Service says a missing woman, Cheyenne Partridge, may now be in Quebec.

Police announced Tuesday that Cheyenne Partridge is no longer believed to be in the Saskatoon area.

The 25-year-old woman was last seen in Edmonton in November 2016.

Through investigation, police believed she may have travelled to Saskatoon but now believe she may be in Quebec.

The Edmonton woman is described as being of indigenous descent, five-foot four, approximately 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300, Edmonton police at 780-423-5467 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

