February 28, 2017 3:09 pm

Warmest February in 17 years comes to an end

Mike Koncan_220x260px By Weather Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Still some snow waiting to melt at The Forks.

Linda Caldwell
WINNIPEG– The warmer the normal February is about to come to an end just before temperatures take a sharp dip.

The city of Winnipeg in February 2017 had a daily mean temperature of approximately -9.7 degrees Celsius. From 1981-2010, the normal temperature is -13.2 C.

That makes it the eleventh warmest February since 1872.

The month did start off on a cooler note. The coldest temperatures registered in Winnipeg was on February 8th at -27.9 C. Temperatures warmed up from there. Starting on the 13th, nine of the next ten days got above 0C. The warmest temperature reached this month was 5.3 C on February 17th and was a record breaker.

This is the warmest February since 2000 where the daily mean temperature was -9.3 C. That year has twelve days get above 0 C with the warmest temperature reaching 8.5C.

Here is how February 2017 compares to warmest on record:

Year Feb
1998-4.6
1878-5.1
1987-6.5
1984-6.8
1954-7
1931-7.8
1999-8
1877-8.9
2000-8.9
1935-9
1915-9.7
2017-9.7
1991-10
2002-10
1981-10.1
1992-10.1
2012-10.1

