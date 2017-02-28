Warmest February in 17 years comes to an end

WINNIPEG– The warmer the normal February is about to come to an end just before temperatures take a sharp dip.

The city of Winnipeg in February 2017 had a daily mean temperature of approximately -9.7 degrees Celsius. From 1981-2010, the normal temperature is -13.2 C.

That makes it the eleventh warmest February since 1872.

The month did start off on a cooler note. The coldest temperatures registered in Winnipeg was on February 8th at -27.9 C. Temperatures warmed up from there. Starting on the 13th, nine of the next ten days got above 0C. The warmest temperature reached this month was 5.3 C on February 17th and was a record breaker.

This is the warmest February since 2000 where the daily mean temperature was -9.3 C. That year has twelve days get above 0 C with the warmest temperature reaching 8.5C.

Here is how February 2017 compares to warmest on record: