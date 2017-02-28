Warmest February in 17 years comes to an end
WINNIPEG– The warmer the normal February is about to come to an end just before temperatures take a sharp dip.
The city of Winnipeg in February 2017 had a daily mean temperature of approximately -9.7 degrees Celsius. From 1981-2010, the normal temperature is -13.2 C.
That makes it the eleventh warmest February since 1872.
The month did start off on a cooler note. The coldest temperatures registered in Winnipeg was on February 8th at -27.9 C. Temperatures warmed up from there. Starting on the 13th, nine of the next ten days got above 0C. The warmest temperature reached this month was 5.3 C on February 17th and was a record breaker.
This is the warmest February since 2000 where the daily mean temperature was -9.3 C. That year has twelve days get above 0 C with the warmest temperature reaching 8.5C.
Here is how February 2017 compares to warmest on record:
|Year
|Feb
|1998
|-4.6
|1878
|-5.1
|1987
|-6.5
|1984
|-6.8
|1954
|-7
|1931
|-7.8
|1999
|-8
|1877
|-8.9
|2000
|-8.9
|1935
|-9
|1915
|-9.7
|2017
|-9.7
|1991
|-10
|2002
|-10
|1981
|-10.1
|1992
|-10.1
|2012
|-10.1
