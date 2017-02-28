Jon Stewart to the media: ‘Stop your whining’

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart dropped by Stephen Colbert’s Late Show Monday night, for the second time since U.S. President Donald Trump took office.

Stewart appeared from under Colbert’s desk to mock the media’s “breakup” with Trump, which was triggered by the incident last Friday when several news outlets, including CNN and the New York Times, were banned from an informal White House press briefing.

“It’s like they say, if you love the First Amendment, set it free. If it comes back, don’t let it in the press briefing,” Colbert said at the beginning of the segment. “And the root of all this is that Trump calls any story he doesn’t like ‘fake news.’”

Stewart emerged from under Colbert’s desk and confessed that he misses being on television. After the host pulled up a chair for Stewart the two began to criticize Trump’s comments from last week’s news conference.

Also Tonight! #JonStewart emerges with a message for the mainstream media. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/tTK6ioheeA — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 28, 2017

“So you agree with me that Trump banning any members of the press is un-American?” Colbert asked.

“Ohhh, it’s un-American not to like the press!” Stewart said. “You know what I say? I say stop your whining, press! Can I talk to the media for a moment?” He looked directly into the camera.

“Hey guys, hey media,” Stewart started. “So, I heard Donald broke up with you. Stings a little, doesn’t it? You finally thought you’d met your match. A blabbermouth who’s as thin-skinned and narcissistic as you are. Well now it’s over! Well, good riddance, I say! Kick. Him. To. The. Curb,” he said with a snapping motion.

Stewart went on to tell the media to, “get your groove back” after “you kind of let yourself go a little bit for these past few years. You put on a few pundits.”

“It’s time to get your groove back, media.” – #JonStewart pic.twitter.com/ybUgY2EgMH — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 28, 2017

“Obsessing, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, about this one guy. ‘What’s Donny up to?! Did he say anything about us?! You think he’s gonna come on our show?! Do you think he even likes us? He doesn’t even have to come on. He can just call us! Oh Donny, please, just let us know you’re OK!’ ”

“You try to defend him. ‘Oh, no, no, that’s just primaries Donald. That’s just election Donald. You’ll see. We can change him! He’ll get presidential!’” Stewart said, imitating the media. “Yeah, how’d that work out? It didn’t. You know why? Because 70-year-old men don’t get less cranky or racist as time goes by.”

“But here’s my point, media,” he added. “This breakup has given you an amazing opportunity for self-reflection and improvement. Instead of worrying about whether Trump is un-American or if he thinks you’re the enemy or if he’s being mean to you or if he’s going to let you back in the briefings, do something for yourself. Take up a hobby. I recommend journalism.”

“I think this breakup is going to be the best thing that ever happened to you,” Stewart concluded.

Stewart stopped by The Late Show at the end of January to assess the first 10 days of Trump’s presidency. He jokingly rattled off a list of fake executive orders and he declared that the official language for the United States is now “bulls**t.”

Stewart is an executive producer of The Late Show and has appeared on the show a couple times since Colbert took over as host in September 2015.

