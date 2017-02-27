New multi-million dollar facility for White City and Emerald Park

White City and Emerald Park are getting a new $22-million wastewater treatment plant.

The new facility will be southeast of White City, Sask. It will use a low energy treatment process that will give the communities a much bigger capacity.

“The bottom line is it means growth and further development. It means our future is bright,” Mitch Huber, reeve for the Rural Municipality of Edenwold, said.

“In some ways we’ve been held back because of a lack of capacity in our wastewater system. This is going to open up that avenue, and we look forward to further development and further residential-type growth.”

The region is rapidly growing, stretching existing infrastructure to its limits.

“In order for that growth to be supported, for people to have a high quality of life, to protect the environment, projects of this kind are absolutely essential,” Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, said.

“The system that we have is at its capacity, so we can no longer grow without changing the system or improving the system,” White City Councillor Cecil Snyder said.

The Wastewater Management Authority is looking for a system that will have the capacity to handle about 15,000 people, Snyder said.

“Right now, between the two communities we have about 5,000 people, so it’s a long term project,” he said.

The Wastewater Management Authority, federal government and provincial government will each contribute $7.3 million towards the new facility.

Snyder said the Wastewater Management Authority is hoping construction will start this year and be completed by 2018.