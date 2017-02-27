SpaceX will shuttle tourists around the moon in 2018

SpaceX will be sending two tourists into space in 2018.

The company, which has been making supply deliveries to the International Space Station, made the announcement Monday.

The plan is to launch a “crewed mission” with two passengers around the moon, but won’t land on it.

“Next year is going to be a big year for carrying people to the space station and hopefully beyond,” Elon Musk told reporters, CNN reports.

The two people who will see the stars approached the company, and they’ve already paid a “significant” deposit.

The trip will be a week long, but Musk wouldn’t identify the pair or the price tag.

Musk says SpaceX is on track to launch astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA in mid-2018. This moon mission would follow about six months later, using a Dragon crew capsule and a Falcon heavy rocket.

Musk says the moon mission is designed to be autonomous – unless something goes wrong.

*with files from the Associated Press