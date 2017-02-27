Flying Dust First Nation producing healthy food options

A one-of-a-kind garden on the Flying Dust First Nation near Meadow Lake, Sask., is transforming the community.

FD Riverside Market is not only providing employment opportunities, it is providing healthy food choices for people on the reserve.

The idea started in 2009, said Len Sawatsky, when a two-acre organic garden was planted to “feed the land to feed the people.”

Sawatsky, who is the garden’s general manager, said the idea grew out of the community’s need to deal with high rates of diabetes and diet-related cancers.

Since then, the operation has grown to 172-acres and employs 10 full-time people and 15 part-time staff.

“It has a large impact in the community,” Albert Derocher, the general manager of FDB Holdings, said.

“It’s taken a lot of people that have been on social assistance and other types of income to come in and get a full-time job, take pride in themselves, and help them build as a person.”

The operation is not only supplying the local community, but has expanded to other areas.

“We sell to the local Co-op and grocery stores, restaurants,” Sawatsky said.

“Now we are also involved with Sobey’s, Thomas Fresh and the SIGA restaurants that are in the different casinos … these are all different buyers for us, and it’s good to have that.”

Thomas Fresh CEO Roy Hinchey said his company supports what is happening on Flying Dust as the two share similar values.

“We are proud and honoured to be working alongside First Nations people who are pioneering new ways of supporting their communities,” Hinchey said in a statement.

“As a company who throughout our growth has remained true to our original values, it is inspiring to watch Flying Dust do the same.”

Derocher said it’s a winning situation for everyone involved.

“If we can break even with this business, then we’re doing great,” he said.

“We’re supplying food, we’re supplying an opportunity to our band members who don’t have the skill sets.”

Derocher added that they wouldn’t be where they are without not only the support of band leaders, but the community as a whole.

“It takes a whole community to support this, it’s not just a number of people who are in the community, it’s got to be everyone having a buy-in into this and believing in it.”