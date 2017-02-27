Man tried to abduct 8-year-old girl from Truro hotel: police

Police in Truro, N.S., are asking for help locating a man they say tried to abduct a child over the weekend.

Officers received a call around 5 p.m. on Feb. 25 that a man had placed his hands on an 8-year-old girl at a local hotel, trying to grab her.

Police say the girl was with a group of friends at the time, and was able to resist the man’s attempts. He fled the area on foot. The child did not require hospitalization following the ordeal.

Police are not releasing what hotel the attempted abduction took place at.

At this time, the only description of the suspect available is that he was approximately six feet tall, wearing all black and had his face partially covered. The man may have also had a tattoo around one of his eyes.

Truro police say they are still attempting to locate the man and are asking anyone with information about the attempted abduction to contact police or Crime Stoppers.