Team banned after brawl at Edmonton soccer centre

A fight at the east side Edmonton Soccer Association arena has resulted in team FC Waryaa being banned indefinitely from all ESA facilities.

The soccer association said it was appalled by the incident “involving fans of one team leaving the bleachers at the end of the game and instigating the ugly confrontation,” ESA CEO Adrian Newman said.

“We heard about the incident almost immediately afterwards. Our staff were there and were right in the middle of the melee.

“They were in the area, just in the hallway, and they got caught when fans started to charge from that end coming into this hallway in front of the dressing rooms, where they’re not allowed to be.

“Our staff were trying to stop them coming in and they just got pushed over and one of our staff did incur some bruises on her arm,” Newman said.

The men’s indoor soccer game started just after 9 p.m. between FC Waryaa and Punjab United Res. They were competing for second place in men’s league Division 2A.

Video shared online Tuesday night appears to show a mix of players and fans pushing and shoving each other next to the pitch. At least one person is seen dropping down from the overhead bleachers to get involved.

Several punches appear to be thrown and a whistle is heard in the background.

“The police were promptly called and the incident ended very quickly,” Newman said.

“Pending any appeal, the team FC Waryaa have been banned indefinitely from all Edmonton Soccer Association facilities.”

The video does not show what led up to the conflict, but Newman said the association got a report from the referee and staff before making the decision.

“It’s a shame that the players are affected. The fans of the team were the ones who were primarily responsible and this wasn’t the first incident. About 13 months ago, the same team had one similar incident. They were put on a one-year performance bond and, in fact, they were good-behaved for that year and we only paid them back their performance bond three weeks ago.”

On a first offence, Newman said a team could be forced to pay a $1,000 security bond which they’d get back after one year of good behaviour.

“This was the second offence similar in nature to this team and we just don’t want them in our facilities, our staff just don’t want to deal with them… A lot of teams don’t like playing them.”

He said this was the first off-field fighting incident of the season, which started in October.

“We hold the team responsible for the actions of all its players, coaches, managers, and supporters and it’s posted in our rules and regulations, around the building, and when they sign up at the beginning of the season. We have to hold the team responsible. In this case, the players weren’t innocent; they were involved in the melee, the fighting,” Newman said. “It started with scuffles on the field, but yes, the fans were the ones who were the prime responsibility.”

Edmonton police responded to the soccer centre but no charges have been laid.

The ESA said extra precautions – like barriers and more staff – are taken if a game is expected to be particularly emotional. A security firm is hired for the Mini World Cup in March.

The team or individual players can appeal the ban. They have between seven and 10 days to file a written appeal. Then, they pay a $100 fine to cover the cost of a hearing.

“This is a rare incident,” Newman said. “Normally this is a fun-loving community… This is an exception.”