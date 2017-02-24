Missing Calgary man Kody Gallant located after disappearing in December

A 19-year-old Calgary man reported missing almost three months ago has been located.

Kody Joseph Gallant was last seen in the community of South Calgary on Dec. 1, 2016. Over two weeks later, police issued a public plea for help saying they were “concerned for his welfare.”

Friends and family members held a vigil for Kody in the community of Monterey on Jan. 22.

But on Friday, police said Gallant had been “located safely,” and thanked the public for their assistance.