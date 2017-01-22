Vigil held for missing Calgary teen Kody Gallant

Friends and family of missing teen Kody Gallant gathered for a vigil in northeast Calgary Saturday night.

The 19-year-old was last seen in south Calgary community on Dec. 1, 2016, at around 2 a.m.

Dozens of people holding candles came together in the community of Monterey at 6 p.m.

Police are appealing to the public to help find Gallant. New information prompted them to release a missing person report to the public Tuesday, according to officials.

READ MORE: Calgary father loses hope more than a month after son Kody Gallant’s disappearance

His family admits that the teen struggled with drug addiction but are hoping he will be found safe.

Gallant is described as 5’4″ tall, with a medium build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.