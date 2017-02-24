2 Halifax men arrested on charges of possessing handgun, fentanyl, other drugs

A traffic stop in Halifax on Thursday afternoon has resulted in a quantity of fentanyl pills, cocaine, marijuana and a loaded handgun being seized from a residence by police.

Halifax police stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of Washmill Lake Drive at 4:16 p.m. and arrested the male driver.

About 15 minutes later, shortly after 4:30 p.m., a search warrant was executed by officers with the Special Enforcement Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division at a Kraal Terrace residence in Halifax.

Drug paraphernalia and a quantity of cash were also found by police in the residence. A second man was arrested during the search.

Dawson Lewis Carrington Jordan, 28, and Jonathon Edward Lawrence White, 27, have both been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana. Both Halifax men also face numerous weapons-related charges.

They are set to appear in Halifax provincial court Friday.