Early morning fire destroys Burnaby furniture store

Burnaby fire crews are putting out hot spots at a furniture store, which has been gutted by flames this morning.

Most of the fire at QIC Used Furniture, located at 5558 Imperial St, Burnaby has now been extinguished.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m., sending flames shooting high into the sky.

No one was inside the building at the time and there are no reports of any injuries.

Crews believe a car fire at the rear of the building spread to the store.

“It was a defensively fought fire so the crews just remained outside and we just tired to put a bunch of water on it,” said Asst. Fire Chief Laine Zimmerman.

The building is a total loss and the roof has collapsed.