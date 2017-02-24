road repairs
February 24, 2017 6:44 am

List of local roads the City of Winnipeg wants to fix in 2017

By Amber McGuckin and Jeff Braun Global News

The City of Winnipeg wants to fix many roads in 2017.

WINNNIPEG — The city is rolling out the list of local roads it hopes to fix in 2017.

A report from the city shows $105 million dollars is expected to be pumped in by all three levels of government for more than 150 roadway construction projects.

A total of $60.3 million is set for local streets and back lanes, as well as sidewalks, walkway and bike path renewals.

Another $45 million dollars is set for regional major streets and sidewalks.

The plans would cover 130 kilometres of road.

Here is a list of local roads the city wants to fix in 2017:

Local Street Renewal Program
WardStreetFromToTreatment
Elmwood — East KildonanManhattan AveCPRKent StRehabilitation
Elmwood — East KildonanAmelia CrTu-Pelo AveMcCreedy RdRehabilitation
Elmwood — East KildonanMcCreedy RdAmelia Cr ( N Leg )Tu-Pelo AveRehabilitation
Elmwood — East KildonanMoncton AveGrey StGateway RdRehabilitation
Fort Rouge — East Fort GarryByng PlRiverside Dr.Pembina HwyAC Reconstruction
Fort Rouge — East Fort GarrySouth DrWildwood StPoint RdRehabilitation
Fort Rouge — East Fort GarryRoslyn RdOsborne StE. EndRehabilitation
Fort Rouge — East Fort GarryBryce StRoslyn RdRiver AveRehabilitation
MynarskiPowers StEnniskillan AveSmithfield AveAC Reconstruction
MynarskiAikens StMountain AveRedwood AveAC Reconstruction
MynarskiAikens StMcAdam AveCarruthers AveAC Reconstruction
MynarskiHartford AveMcGregor StCPR Winnipeg BeachAC Reconstruction
MynarskiAndrews StSelkirk AveDufferin AveRehabilitation
Old KildonanLeamen CrDoubleday DrPipeline RdAC Reconstruction
Old KildonanMonty Hall DrSimkin DrOakhurst CrRehabilitation
Old KildonanSasaki CrSorokin StAdsum DrRehabilitation
Old KildonanSorokin StAdsum DrMargate RdRehabilitation
Old KildonanTanoak Park DrHillhouse RdHillhouse RdRehabilitation
Point DouglasMachray AveRobertson StCairnsmore StRehabilitation
Point DouglasCairnsmore StMachray AveCathedral AveRehabilitation
Point DouglasSinclair StSelkirk AveJarvis AveRehabilitation
Point DouglasLulu StLogan AveAlexander AveAC Reconstruction
Point DouglasAlsip DrTallman StLucas AveRehabilitation
Point DouglasLansdowne AveMc Phillips StInkster BlvdRehabilitation
River Heights —  Fort GarryHector AveStafford StWilton StPCC Reconstruction
River Heights —  Fort GarryGrosvenor AveCambridge StMontroseRehabilitation
River Heights —  Fort GarryKingswayCambridge StOak StRehabilitation
St. CharlesPine Vlane DrCountry Club BlvdCountry Club BlvdRehabilitation
St. CharlesApple LaneQuail Ridge Rd ( East Leg )Hamilton AveRehabilitation
St. CharlesWestwood Dr S/BByrd AveSansome AveRehabilitation
St. CharlesWestwood Dr N/BSansome AveByrd AveRehabilitation
St. James-Brooklands-WestonDeer Lodge PlPortage AvePortage AveAC Reconstruction
St. James-Brooklands-WestonMoorgate StBruce AveLodge AveAC Reconstruction
St. James-Brooklands-WestonOlive StLodge AvePortage AveAC Reconstruction
St. James-Brooklands-WestonAlexander AveMcPhillips StYeomans StAC Reconstruction
St. James-Brooklands-WestonLake StAssiniboine CrPortage AveRehabilitation
Daniel McIntyreDowning StWellington AveSargent Park PlAC Reconstruction
Daniel McIntyreSargent Park PlDowning StDominion StAC Reconstruction
Daniel McIntyreSt. Matthews AveDominion StGoulding StRehabilitation
Daniel McIntyreMinto  StSt. Matthews AveWolever AveAC Reconstruction
Daniel McIntyreLenore StWestminster AveWolseley AveAC Reconstruction
Charleswood-Tuxedo-Whyte RidgeDale BlvdRannock Ave# 955 Dale BlvdRehabilitation
Charleswood-Tuxedo-Whyte RidgeStonebridge CrDale BlvdMosswood PlRehabilitation
Charleswood-Tuxedo-Whyte RidgeKinkora DrSouthboine DrBerkley StRehabilitation
Charleswood-Tuxedo-Whyte RidgeSavoy CrScotswood DrN. EndRehabilitation
St. BonifaceSpeers RdCottonwood RdCrestwood CrRehabilitation
St. BonifaceRue AulneauHamel AveDollard BlvdRehabilitation
St. BonifaceDrake BlvdElizabeth RdAutumnwood DrRehabilitation
St. BonifaceLakewood BlvdWeatherstone Pl ( S Leg )Edgewater DrRehabilitation
St. BonifaceLakewood Blvd N/B & S/BFermor AveWeatherstone Pl ( S Leg )Rehabilitation
St. VitalWeaver Bay (N Leg)Parkville DrPulberry StRehabilitation
St. VitalCrystal AveSt. Anne’s RdSt. Thomas RdRehabilitation
St. VitalRue Des MeuronsVivian AveRegal AveRehabilitation
St. NorbertKilkenny DrPatricia AveRadcliffe RdRehabilitation
St. NorbertSilverstone AveCornell DrKing’s DrRehabilitation
North KildonanPinecrest BayDonwood DrDonwood DrAC Reconstruction
North KildonanChornick DrMcIvorGilmore AveRehabilitation
North KildonanLinden AveWoodvale StHenderson HwyRehabilitation
TransconaChrislind StRavelston Ave WRegent Ave WPCC Reconstruction
TransconaKernaghan AvePlessis RdRobson StAC Reconstruction
TransconaKildare Ave EWayota StWidlake StRehabilitation

