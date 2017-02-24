List of local roads the City of Winnipeg wants to fix in 2017
A A
WINNNIPEG — The city is rolling out the list of local roads it hopes to fix in 2017.
A report from the city shows $105 million dollars is expected to be pumped in by all three levels of government for more than 150 roadway construction projects.
A total of $60.3 million is set for local streets and back lanes, as well as sidewalks, walkway and bike path renewals.
RELATED: Winnipeg proposes 2.33% tax increase in 2017 preliminary budget
Another $45 million dollars is set for regional major streets and sidewalks.
The plans would cover 130 kilometres of road.
Here is a list of local roads the city wants to fix in 2017:
|Local Street Renewal Program
|Ward
|Street
|From
|To
|Treatment
|Elmwood — East Kildonan
|Manhattan Ave
|CPR
|Kent St
|Rehabilitation
|Elmwood — East Kildonan
|Amelia Cr
|Tu-Pelo Ave
|McCreedy Rd
|Rehabilitation
|Elmwood — East Kildonan
|McCreedy Rd
|Amelia Cr ( N Leg )
|Tu-Pelo Ave
|Rehabilitation
|Elmwood — East Kildonan
|Moncton Ave
|Grey St
|Gateway Rd
|Rehabilitation
|Fort Rouge — East Fort Garry
|Byng Pl
|Riverside Dr.
|Pembina Hwy
|AC Reconstruction
|Fort Rouge — East Fort Garry
|South Dr
|Wildwood St
|Point Rd
|Rehabilitation
|Fort Rouge — East Fort Garry
|Roslyn Rd
|Osborne St
|E. End
|Rehabilitation
|Fort Rouge — East Fort Garry
|Bryce St
|Roslyn Rd
|River Ave
|Rehabilitation
|Mynarski
|Powers St
|Enniskillan Ave
|Smithfield Ave
|AC Reconstruction
|Mynarski
|Aikens St
|Mountain Ave
|Redwood Ave
|AC Reconstruction
|Mynarski
|Aikens St
|McAdam Ave
|Carruthers Ave
|AC Reconstruction
|Mynarski
|Hartford Ave
|McGregor St
|CPR Winnipeg Beach
|AC Reconstruction
|Mynarski
|Andrews St
|Selkirk Ave
|Dufferin Ave
|Rehabilitation
|Old Kildonan
|Leamen Cr
|Doubleday Dr
|Pipeline Rd
|AC Reconstruction
|Old Kildonan
|Monty Hall Dr
|Simkin Dr
|Oakhurst Cr
|Rehabilitation
|Old Kildonan
|Sasaki Cr
|Sorokin St
|Adsum Dr
|Rehabilitation
|Old Kildonan
|Sorokin St
|Adsum Dr
|Margate Rd
|Rehabilitation
|Old Kildonan
|Tanoak Park Dr
|Hillhouse Rd
|Hillhouse Rd
|Rehabilitation
|Point Douglas
|Machray Ave
|Robertson St
|Cairnsmore St
|Rehabilitation
|Point Douglas
|Cairnsmore St
|Machray Ave
|Cathedral Ave
|Rehabilitation
|Point Douglas
|Sinclair St
|Selkirk Ave
|Jarvis Ave
|Rehabilitation
|Point Douglas
|Lulu St
|Logan Ave
|Alexander Ave
|AC Reconstruction
|Point Douglas
|Alsip Dr
|Tallman St
|Lucas Ave
|Rehabilitation
|Point Douglas
|Lansdowne Ave
|Mc Phillips St
|Inkster Blvd
|Rehabilitation
|River Heights — Fort Garry
|Hector Ave
|Stafford St
|Wilton St
|PCC Reconstruction
|River Heights — Fort Garry
|Grosvenor Ave
|Cambridge St
|Montrose
|Rehabilitation
|River Heights — Fort Garry
|Kingsway
|Cambridge St
|Oak St
|Rehabilitation
|St. Charles
|Pine Vlane Dr
|Country Club Blvd
|Country Club Blvd
|Rehabilitation
|St. Charles
|Apple Lane
|Quail Ridge Rd ( East Leg )
|Hamilton Ave
|Rehabilitation
|St. Charles
|Westwood Dr S/B
|Byrd Ave
|Sansome Ave
|Rehabilitation
|St. Charles
|Westwood Dr N/B
|Sansome Ave
|Byrd Ave
|Rehabilitation
|St. James-Brooklands-Weston
|Deer Lodge Pl
|Portage Ave
|Portage Ave
|AC Reconstruction
|St. James-Brooklands-Weston
|Moorgate St
|Bruce Ave
|Lodge Ave
|AC Reconstruction
|St. James-Brooklands-Weston
|Olive St
|Lodge Ave
|Portage Ave
|AC Reconstruction
|St. James-Brooklands-Weston
|Alexander Ave
|McPhillips St
|Yeomans St
|AC Reconstruction
|St. James-Brooklands-Weston
|Lake St
|Assiniboine Cr
|Portage Ave
|Rehabilitation
|Daniel McIntyre
|Downing St
|Wellington Ave
|Sargent Park Pl
|AC Reconstruction
|Daniel McIntyre
|Sargent Park Pl
|Downing St
|Dominion St
|AC Reconstruction
|Daniel McIntyre
|St. Matthews Ave
|Dominion St
|Goulding St
|Rehabilitation
|Daniel McIntyre
|Minto St
|St. Matthews Ave
|Wolever Ave
|AC Reconstruction
|Daniel McIntyre
|Lenore St
|Westminster Ave
|Wolseley Ave
|AC Reconstruction
|Charleswood-Tuxedo-Whyte Ridge
|Dale Blvd
|Rannock Ave
|# 955 Dale Blvd
|Rehabilitation
|Charleswood-Tuxedo-Whyte Ridge
|Stonebridge Cr
|Dale Blvd
|Mosswood Pl
|Rehabilitation
|Charleswood-Tuxedo-Whyte Ridge
|Kinkora Dr
|Southboine Dr
|Berkley St
|Rehabilitation
|Charleswood-Tuxedo-Whyte Ridge
|Savoy Cr
|Scotswood Dr
|N. End
|Rehabilitation
|St. Boniface
|Speers Rd
|Cottonwood Rd
|Crestwood Cr
|Rehabilitation
|St. Boniface
|Rue Aulneau
|Hamel Ave
|Dollard Blvd
|Rehabilitation
|St. Boniface
|Drake Blvd
|Elizabeth Rd
|Autumnwood Dr
|Rehabilitation
|St. Boniface
|Lakewood Blvd
|Weatherstone Pl ( S Leg )
|Edgewater Dr
|Rehabilitation
|St. Boniface
|Lakewood Blvd N/B & S/B
|Fermor Ave
|Weatherstone Pl ( S Leg )
|Rehabilitation
|St. Vital
|Weaver Bay (N Leg)
|Parkville Dr
|Pulberry St
|Rehabilitation
|St. Vital
|Crystal Ave
|St. Anne’s Rd
|St. Thomas Rd
|Rehabilitation
|St. Vital
|Rue Des Meurons
|Vivian Ave
|Regal Ave
|Rehabilitation
|St. Norbert
|Kilkenny Dr
|Patricia Ave
|Radcliffe Rd
|Rehabilitation
|St. Norbert
|Silverstone Ave
|Cornell Dr
|King’s Dr
|Rehabilitation
|North Kildonan
|Pinecrest Bay
|Donwood Dr
|Donwood Dr
|AC Reconstruction
|North Kildonan
|Chornick Dr
|McIvor
|Gilmore Ave
|Rehabilitation
|North Kildonan
|Linden Ave
|Woodvale St
|Henderson Hwy
|Rehabilitation
|Transcona
|Chrislind St
|Ravelston Ave W
|Regent Ave W
|PCC Reconstruction
|Transcona
|Kernaghan Ave
|Plessis Rd
|Robson St
|AC Reconstruction
|Transcona
|Kildare Ave E
|Wayota St
|Widlake St
|Rehabilitation
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments