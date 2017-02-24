List of local roads the City of Winnipeg wants to fix in 2017

WINNNIPEG — The city is rolling out the list of local roads it hopes to fix in 2017.

A report from the city shows $105 million dollars is expected to be pumped in by all three levels of government for more than 150 roadway construction projects.

A total of $60.3 million is set for local streets and back lanes, as well as sidewalks, walkway and bike path renewals.

Another $45 million dollars is set for regional major streets and sidewalks.

The plans would cover 130 kilometres of road.

Here is a list of local roads the city wants to fix in 2017: