Okanagan players make the finals for BCHL awards

The finalists for the BCHL’s annual awards have been named and players from Okanagan teams are pretty well represented in the mix.

The Penticton Vees netminder, Mat Robson, is up for the most valuable player award.

Blueliner Michael Ufberg is up for top defenceman and Vees forward Grant Cruikshank is in the running for most sportsmanlike.

Vees benchboss Fred Harbinson has been nominated as coach of the year.

The only category an Okanagan player/coach was left out of was rookie of the year.

The winners will be announced next week before the start of the BCHL playoffs.