Former ‘Family Matters’ star Darius McCrary accused of holding infant daughter over boiling water

Former Family Matters star, Darius McCrary, is facing domestic abuse allegations from his wife, Tammy Brawner.

Brawner was granted a restraining order against her husband after she complained that he has been abusing both her and their one-year-old daughter, Zoey, according to E!News.

In the court documents, Brawner reflected on one particular incident in which she claims that McCrary held their daughter over a boiling pot of water and said he wished he never had her.

READ MORE: Harrison Ford’s near-plane crash video footage released

Brawner also claimed the actor frequently spanked their daughter and sometimes strapped her arms during meals.

Brawner also recalled the incident that pushed her towards getting a restraining order.

She said that on Feb. 10 McCrary began throwing picture frames and other objects around the house, with some coming dangerously close to hitting their infant daughter. She also accused him of hitting her in the head with his forearm.

Brawner, a former Harlem Globetrotter, claims that McCray regularly drinks and uses drugs and when he comes home intoxicated he becomes violent.

READ MORE: Bindi Irwin honours late father Steve Irwin on his 55th birthday

The judge ruled in favour of Brawner and her daughter, ordering McCrary to move out of the family home and stay a minimum of 300 feet away from his wife and daughter.

He is also banned from any type of visitation until after a court hearing in March. Brawner also notes in the court papers that she’s filing for divorce from the actor.

McCray, who played Eddie Winslow on the ’90s sitcom, responded to Brawner’s allegations by posting a photo to Instagram of him and their daughter, Zoey.

…. Yea, right… sad some people will do ANYTHING make #TMZ A post shared by Darius McCrary (@dariusmccrary) on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:29pm PST

“Yea right… sad some people will do ANYTHING make #TMZ,” he wrote. The actor posted four photos of Zoey on his Instagram account after the allegations became public yesterday.

READ MORE: TIFF to downsize movie lineup by 20 per cent, drop 2 venues

Brawner fired back on social media, posting a picture of their daughter and captioning it, “I have no reason to lie on ANYONE about ANYTHING.”

McCrary’s lawyer, Glen T. Jonas, denied the allegations to E!News and said that Brawner is not a victim and is trying to extort money from the actor “while trying to create an advantage in an impending divorce and custody battle.”

“McCrary is a loving, devoted and dedicated father,” the statement continued. “Her allegations are such obvious and outlandish lies … we are all dumber for having read them. Having floundered after being fired by the Globetrotters she apparently will say anything for a bit of media attention and glimpse of the spotlight.”

READ MORE: Oscars 2017 predictions: Picks for this year’s Academy Award winners

This is the second time McCrary has been accused of domestic violence.

In 2010, his ex-wife, music video star Karrine Steffans, claimed that he hit her on two different occasions, which the actor denied.

“While it is unfortunate that Miss Steffans has resorted to such public attacks and allegations against Mr. McCrary, he wants his family, friends and fans to know that in no way does he condone anyone resorting to violence against another human being to solve a problem,” his rep told E! News in a statement at the time.

McCrary was previously married to Steffans, 38, from 2009 to 2011 and to Juliette M. Vann from 2005 to 2006.

McCrary was most recently featured in the musical drama, Star.