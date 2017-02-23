TIFF to downsize movie lineup by 20 per cent, drop 2 venues

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) plans to reduce its lineup of films by 20 per cent for the 2017 edition, as well as drop two of the festival’s 11 public venues.

Movie screenings will no longer happen at the Isabel Bader Theatre and Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, which has the combined capacity of about 1,150, to better concentrate the festival downtown around the Bell Lightbox venue.

“The Bloor Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema and the Isabel Bader Theatre served festival-goers well over the years and we have great memories of launching films there,” Cameron Bailey, artistic director of TIFF, told Global News. “We’ll continue to put this festival together for all of Toronto. Bringing the footprint closer to our TIFF Bell Lightbox neighbourhood will just make it easier to navigate for our busy audience members, media and industry.”

When asked if downsizing will create a more exclusive environment due to fewer films and venues, Bailey said that it’s more about bringing focus to TIFF’s choices while maintaining plenty of access to the diversity of films they bring in from all over the world.

“Whether you’re a festival veteran seeing 30 films or a first-timer, you’ll still be able to see a wide range of movies, and trust in our tighter curation,” Bailey told Global News.

Bailey believes that fewer films doesn’t necessarily mean less access for the public.

“We’re keeping all our largest venues so you won’t see any reductions for our most high-demand films. We’ll also keep encouraging people to seek out the hidden gems we’ve chosen from around the world. That sense of discovery is one of the most exciting parts of the festival, and you can often score tickets faster.”

TIFF will be retiring two of its 16 curated programs:

Vanguard featured edgy films that challenged genre and art-house conventions.

City to City showcased filmmakers living and working in a selected metropolis with last year’s being Lagos, Nigeria.

Bailey told Global News that TIFF will continue to look for the kinds of films they featured in Vanguard and City to City, but they will present them in other contexts.

“You’ll see us focusing on global film regions through all festival sections and our industry programming, and you’ll find some of the sophisticated genre films that did so well in Vanguard in Special Presentations, Discovery, Midnight Madness and other sections,” Bailey revealed.

Last fall, an article from Variety took issue with TIFF’s size. It was titled “Has the Toronto Film Festival gotten too big for its own (or anybody’s) good?”

The article’s writer, chief film critic Peter Debruge, suggested that TIFF’s emphasis on trapping Oscar contenders prevented other films from getting the attention they really deserve.

“To put it bluntly,” Debruge wrote, “TIFF has become a dumping ground, serving up hundreds of new movies with hardly any discernible sense of curation,” adding the festival accepted “virtually any film with a couple [of] starry names in the cast – provided that they agree to walk the red carpet.”

Lat year, TIFF showed 269 features and about half of those were premieres. “There were lots of brand new films,” Bailey said. “The films we showed had 59 Oscar nominations.”

“Toronto is still the place that shows more award season contenders first, than anywhere else on the planet, so that’s still important for us, and we’re still wanting to make sure we have the year’s strongest films for our audiences,” Bailey said to The Hollywood Reporter. “Some will have come days before from other festivals, some will premiere here,” he added.

Many people took to Twitter to express their own opinions once the news of the cutbacks spread.

The TIFF decision to get 20% smaller is a smart one but not sure about eliminating Vanguard. Always loved that section. — Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) February 23, 2017

R.I.P. TIFF's Vanguard section, one of its yearly highlights for open-minded genre fans. https://t.co/2nZQM0rFiL — Matt Barone (@MBarone) February 23, 2017

@theyshootactors The axing of Vanguard is the saddest part of the whole thing, and basically signals the end of my interest in TIFF. — Mark Meeks (@carntankerous) February 23, 2017

I’ll miss the @TIFF_NET Vanguard programme, but I’m confident I’ll still find festival selections off the beaten path. — Sean Kelly (@SKonMovies) February 23, 2017

People should relax about the weird Vanguard program being gone at the TIFF, there's still plenty of twisted stuff in the "Midnight Madness" — Celluloid Dobler (@CelluloidDobler) February 23, 2017

RIP: Vanguard and City to City programs. I'll miss the Bader and Hot Docs. @TIFF_NET — Jen (@whatthedamn) February 23, 2017

#RIPVANGUARD Some of my all-time favourite #TIFF films were in the Vanguard program. I supposed i get the reasoning, but still sucks! https://t.co/QrFyLhbyDb — Matt Rauch (@themattrauch) February 23, 2017

Big changes at @TIFF_NET – a personal loss as one of my favourite programmes Vanguard departs along with @colingeddes' retirement. Onwards! — Jason Gorber (@filmfest_ca) February 23, 2017

TIFF organizers also announced their 2017 lineup of programs and programmers today.

The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival programs are:

Contemporary World Cinema

Compelling stories, global perspectives.

Discovery

Directors to watch. The future of world cinema.

Gala Presentations

Movie stars. Red-carpet premieres. Major audience interest.

In Conversation With…

Engaging onstage conver­sations with leaders in the film industry and beyond.

Masters

The latest from the world’s most influential art-house filmmakers.

Midnight Madness

The wild side: midnight screenings of the best in action, horror, shock and fantasy cinema.

Platform

Directors’ cinema now. Launched in 2015, this juried program shines a light on up to 12 selections that demonstrate directorial vision from international filmmakers.

Primetime

Serial storytelling: television in its artistic renaissance.

Short Cuts

The world. In short form.

Special Presentations

High-profile premieres and the world’s leading filmmakers.

TIFF Cinematheque

Curated gems from the history of Canadian and international cinema.

TIFF Docs

Candid and unscripted: the best non-fiction cinema from around the world.

TIFF Kids and TIFF Next Wave

For the next generation of movie lovers.

Wavelengths

Daring, visionary and autono­mous voices. Works that expand our notions of the moving image.

The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival Programmers are:

Piers Handling

Western Europe, Italy, Poland; Gala Presentations, Platform

Cameron Bailey

South Asia, Gala Presentations, Special Presentations, Platform

Michèle Maheux

Ireland, the Netherlands; Gala Presentations

Kerri Craddock

Western Europe, USA, Turkey, Gala Presentations, Special Presentations

Brad Deane

TIFF Cinematheque

Dimitri Eipides

Central and Eastern Europe, Central and Western Asia

Giovanna Fulvi

East and Southeast Asia

Steve Gravestock

Canada, the Philippines, Nordic Region

Peter Kuplowsky

Midnight Madness

Michael Lerman

Primetime

Elizabeth Muskala

TIFF Kids

Andrea Picard

Wavelengths

Thom Powers

TIFF Docs

Kiva Reardon

Africa and the Middle East

Diana Sanchez

Spain, Portugal, Latin America, Caribbean

Theresa Scandiffio

In Conversation With…

Jane Schoettle

Australia, New Zealand, Israel, USA

Magali Simard

Canada

Jesse Wente

TIFF Cinematheque

Jason Anderson

Short Cuts

Danis Goulet

Short Cuts

Karina Rotenstein

Industry programming