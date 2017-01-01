TIFF co-founder Bill Marshall dies at 77

Toronto International Film Festival co-founder Bill Marshall has died at the age of 77, according to a statement released by his family.

The family said they were “heartbroken” to share the news that Marshall, a “visionary in the Canadian film industry,” died of cardiac arrest in a Toronto hospital early Sunday morning.

“In a very real way Bill was in the business of making dreams become reality and he continued doing so to the very end with several new projects in development,” the statement read, adding he had produced 13 feature films and hundreds of documentaries in his lifetime.

“Now, as the house lights dim, friends and family will remember and honour Bill as a first rate raconteur, famous for his honesty, keen mind and wry humour.”

Marshall immigrated to Canada from Scotland in 1955 and became a “proud Canadian” and a recipient of the Order of Canada in 2006 for his “many contributions to the arts.”

“As much as Bill loved and cherished the arts, he also played a significant role in shaping the political landscape of Toronto,” the statement read, adding Marshall served as campaign manager and chief of staff to three different Toronto mayors.

“Bill was a trusted advisor to many senior politicians in Canada and the United States and his legacy continued with his recent support of current Toronto Mayor, John Tory.”

Tory released a statement on Marshall’s death Sunday and said he was “an artist, a dedicated Torontonian by choice, a TIFF founder and most of all a friend.”

“He always thought big and we were the winners thanks to his creativity and determination,” he said.

“More so than any of that he was wise and just plain fun to be with. He will be sadly missed and my heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Sari and the Marshall family.”

Marshall is also known for producing several live theatre productions including the Toronto version of the musical Hair, in addition to helping establish the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television and the Toronto Film and Television Office.

He was also the former president of the Canadian Association of Motion Picture Producers.

Piers Handling, director and CEO of TIFF, said in a statement he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of Marshall.

“He was a pioneer in the Canadian film industry and his vision of creating a public festival that would bring the world to Toronto through the transformative power of cinema stands today as one of his most significant legacies,” he said.

“Without his tenacity and dedication, [TIFF] would not be among the most influential public cultural festivals today. We were so fortunate to have Bill serve as one of our greatest champions for 41 years.”

The family said funeral details have not yet been finalized but will be announced at a later date. Marshall leaves behind his wife Sari Ruda and children Lee, Stephen and Shelagh, as well as six grandchildren.