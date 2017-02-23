Consumer
Taco Bell coming to Saskatoon

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Taco Bell will be opening a location in Saskatoon at the corner of 8th Street East and Arlington Avenue.

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File
Taco Bell is opening a location in Saskatoon.

The announcement was made in a cryptic message on Taco Bell Canada’s Twitter account.

“Taco Bell can neither confirm or deny the authenticity of this document,” the tweet states.

“But if it were true, it would hypothetically be a big deal.”

The attached image has Saskatoon and the location blacked out.

The company’s website does have positions posted for its new location at the intersection of 8th Street East and Arlington Drive.

There is no word yet on when it will open.

