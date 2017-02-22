Saskatoon and Swedish synchrotrons strengthen ties

Synchrotrons in Canada and Sweden have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen ties between the two facilities and advance science and innovation.

Officials with the Canadian Light Source (CLS) in Saskatoon and the MAX IV Laboratory in Lund, Sweden, said they both share common goals.

“MAX IV is a truly disruptive technology in the light source world, and we are thrilled to be collaborating with our colleagues in Sweden to exchange our expertise and ensure that the Canadian and Swedish people benefit from our mutual advancements and discoveries,” Dr. Rob Lamb, CEO of the CLS, said in a statement.

Officials said they will collaborate closely on the development of technologies to enhance their respective operations.

They will share knowledge and personnel along with exchanging design, development and testing equipment and programs in accelerator physics and technology.

“Collaboration with the best scientists around the globe has been a prerequisite in building MAX IV, and we are happy to be able to continue this cooperation with CLS and thereby secure further development, benefitting both users and industry, at our respective facilities,” Prof. Christoph Quitman, director of the MAX IV Laboratory, said.

The signing was presided over by David Johnson, the Governor-General of Canada, and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.