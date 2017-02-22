Ice-breakers out on north Red River in preparation of potential spring flooding

WINNIPEG — It’s another sign spring is on its way. The province’s ice-breakers are heading out on the north part of the Red River Wednesday in preparation for potential flooding.

The Amphibex machines crush more than 25 kilometres of river ice annualy before it thaws. This reduces the possibility that big chunks will dam the river and cause a sudden flood.

The province is reminding people to lookout for warning signs and stay clear of equipment as ice-cutting machines and icebreakers between Netley Creek and Netley Lake north of Selkirk.

RELATED: Manitoba ice-breaking is breaking new ground

Safety notices have been posted in areas where the Amphibex machines will be working as a reminder for ice fishers, snowmobilers and other river users.

The province bought its first Amphibex machine in 2006 and has expanded the fleet since then.

With files from the Canadian Press