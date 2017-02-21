Red Top Drive Inn co-owner dies while on vacation in Costa Rica

WINNIPEG — A local community is in mourning after the co-owner of a popular Winnipeg diner died while on vacation this week.

Peter Scouras, owner of Red Top Drive-Inn, was swimming in Costa Rica when he got caught in an undertow and drowned, staff at the diner said.

Scouras was in Costa Roca for a rugby tournament with his team the Wombats Rugby Club, according to a Facebook post.

Many friends and Red Top customers took to Facebook to express their condolences.

My deepest condolences to family & friends of Peter Scouras of Red Top, who we lost yesterday. Attristé par cette nouvelle. #stbstv — Dan Vandal (@stbstvdan) February 21, 2017

The family-owned restaurant has been around since 1960.

Scouras ran the St. Boniface diner with his mother, Vicky after his father, John died suddenly while on vacation in Greece in August 2007.

The diner has gained popularity in recent years, especially since it made an appearance on Food Network Canada’s You Gotta Eat Here!