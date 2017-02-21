Canada
February 21, 2017 8:59 am

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters coming to Winnipeg

Katie_Dangerfield By Online Producer  Global News

Roger Waters (a founding member of Pink Floyd) made $88 million from his The Wall Live tour.

Jeff Brass/Getty Images
A A

WINNIPEG — Rock legend, Roger Waters is making a stop in Winnipeg this fall as part of his North American US + Them tour.

The former Pink Floyd bassist-vocalist will take stage at the MTS Centre Sunday Oct. 22. He’ll be playing songs from Pink Floyd’s, The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall.

“We are going to take a new show on the road, the content is very secret,” Waters stated on his website.

“It’ll be a mixture of stuff from my long career, stuff from my years with Pink Floyd, some new things. Probably 75 per cent of it will be old material and 25 per cent will be new, but it will be all connected by a general theme. It will be a cool show, I promise you. It’ll be spectacular like all my shows have been.”

The last time Waters was in Winnipeg was in 2011.

He kick off his tour on May 26 in the U.S.  Other Canadian cities include: Toronto, Quebec City, Ottawa and Montreal.

Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $51.75 to $246.75.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
MTS Centre
pink floyd
roger waters
roger waters mts centre
Roger waters winnipeg
The Dark Side of the Moon
The Wall
US + Them tour

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News