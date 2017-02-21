Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters coming to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Rock legend, Roger Waters is making a stop in Winnipeg this fall as part of his North American US + Them tour.

The former Pink Floyd bassist-vocalist will take stage at the MTS Centre Sunday Oct. 22. He’ll be playing songs from Pink Floyd’s, The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall.

“We are going to take a new show on the road, the content is very secret,” Waters stated on his website.

“It’ll be a mixture of stuff from my long career, stuff from my years with Pink Floyd, some new things. Probably 75 per cent of it will be old material and 25 per cent will be new, but it will be all connected by a general theme. It will be a cool show, I promise you. It’ll be spectacular like all my shows have been.”

The last time Waters was in Winnipeg was in 2011.

He kick off his tour on May 26 in the U.S. Other Canadian cities include: Toronto, Quebec City, Ottawa and Montreal.

Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $51.75 to $246.75.